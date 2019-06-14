Khabib Says Tyson Fury Is The Best Heavyweight Boxer

Khabib Nurmagomedov is 27-0 and has a claim to be the greatest lightweight in MMA history, and possibly one of the greatest ever. But, in another combat sport in boxing, the question remains who is the best heavyweight?

The division is stacked with the likes of Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, and Andy Ruiz Jr. among others. But, the Russian knows who is the best, and he believes that claim goes to Tyson Fury.

“I think best heavyweight is Tyson Fury,” Nurmagomedov said (h/t MMA Junkie). “In my opinion, like boxing, he’s the best right now, my opinion. Because you see his fight versus Wilder. Without the knockdown, he beat him. Right now is not bad in heavyweight boxing. Andy) Ruiz, (Anthony) Joshua, (Deontay) Wilder, if (Wladimir) Klitschko come back, it’s very good heavyweight right now, heavyweight time.”

“But my opinion, Fury is the best maybe I’m wrong sorry about other guys like all of them respect all of them but this is (a) very good time for boxing heavyweight division.”

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s only complaint, which many fans have, is that the top boxers have yet to fight each other, primarily Joshua fighting Wilder and Fury. But, Khabib still believes Fury is the best without them fighting each other just yet.