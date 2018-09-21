Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t a fan of whiskey and he doesn’t believe it’ll help Conor McGregor on Oct. 6.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor will collide in the main event of UFC 229. The event will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be McGregor’s first professional mixed martial arts bout since Nov. 2016. Meanwhile, this will be Nurmagomedov’s first UFC lightweight title defense.

Khabib Says Whiskey Won’t Help McGregor at UFC 229

Yesterday (Sept. 20), the UFC held a media-only press conference for UFC 229 featuring Nurmagomedov and McGregor. The “Notorious” one heavily promoted his new Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey and drank throughout the presser. Nurmagomedov was not amused (via MMAFighting.com):

“Okay, what are you doing here? What are you doing here? Why you come here? Why you come here? Sixth of October what you gonna do? This is not about whiskey — 6th of October I’m going to maul you. You know this, 6th of October I’m going to maul you. I am the Floyd Mayweather in MMA. Right now, I am most active and dominant UFC champion. This is my third fight in last nine month. 26-0, never lose round. I don’t know what this guy is talking about. I don’t know what he gonna do 6th of October. He thinks whiskey will help him? I no understand.”

UFC 229 will also feature a 155-pound scrap between Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis. Many view this bout as an insurance measure. If Nurmagomedov or McGregor were to pull out, then either Ferguson or Pettis can step up to save the main event. If the main event and co-headliner remains injury or illness-free, then the card has two lightweight bouts that are almost guaranteed to deliver.

Do you think Conor McGregor is losing his way or is he just hyping up the UFC 229 main event while promoting his whiskey?