Khabib Sends Message to Tony Ferguson Following UFC 236 Announcement

Khabib Nurmagomedov has a message to Tony Ferguson following Ferguson’s declining an interim lightweight title opportunity against Max Holloway for UFC 226. The promotion will move forward with Dustin Poirier as Holloway’s opponent instead, and many fans are left perplexed as to why Tony Ferguson turned down the opportunity face Nurmagomedov for the official belt later this year. Ferguson offered a semblance of an explanation following the Holloway/Poirier fight announcement, but it did not suffice to many in the public, including lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who took to Instagram himself with a message for both fans and Tony Ferguson:

“I want to remind you guys, that before I become champion, I was close to the title fight 3 times and all 3 times I missed my opportunity,” Khabib began. “First was in July 2016 when I was offered to fight in Ramadan month and I turned it down, second was UFC 205 NYC when I was offered a title fight, bout agreement signed, but my title was given away, you know the story.

“Third time was UFC 209 where I was hospitalized and almost died.

“But after every single fail I were said: you missed your chance, earn your shot with one more victory.”

It was at this point where Khabib would turn his attention to long-time nemesis Tony Ferguson with some harsh advice:

“Tony you had your chance and you missed it, and that’s your fault only. You know that I’m disqualified and can’t fight, but it’s not fair to strip me off the title, I fought 3 times in 9 months.

“As a fighter you deserve a title fight, you are great fighter and opponent, but now you have to fight or wait for my DQ to be over and fight(but UFC doesn’t want it). I don’t understand your offenses, if you fell down, you got to get up, not complain. #ufc #mma #ufclightweight”

Do you agree with this advice offered to Tony Ferguson from Khabib Nurmagomedov?