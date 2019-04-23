Khabib Set For Special Three-City UK Summer Tour

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is set for a special three-city tour of the United Kingdom this summer.

It looks like UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is set for a special three-city tour of the United Kingdom this summer. “The Eagle” is being advertised as “the Dagestan Prince and king of the UFC world.” He’ll have three stops in London, Manchester, and Midlands from June 11-16.

Khabib had this to say about the upcoming tour:

“I am really excited to be coming to the UK and meeting my fans,” Nurmagomedov said. “I appreciate the support I have received from this country and I want to give something back.”



Following the interactive Q&A session with fans, Khabib will take part in a private dinner with some of the tour’s most prominent sponsors. More information should become available as June gets closer. Khabib is serving a disciplinary suspension for his involvement in the post-UFC 229 brawl with Team McGregor.

Once he returns, interim UFC lightweight champ Dustin Poirier awaits his unification bout. “The Diamond” won an interim 155-pound title fight against Max Holloway at UFC 236 recently. In response, Khabib said he has to “maul” Poirier once he returns. Their fight is rumored to take place at a pay-per-view (PPV) event in Abu Dhabi.

What do you think about Khabib touring the UK ahead of his Octagon return?