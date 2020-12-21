Khabib Shares Why He Was Disappointed In Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov was disappointed with the version of Conor McGregor he encountered at UFC 229.

There have been some epic trash-talking moments in the history of the UFC: Jones vs. Cormier, Shamrock vs. Ortiz, Rousey vs. Tate, Sonnen vs. The World and of course, Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov leading up to UFC 229. Khabib took a more stoic approach during the lead up to their UFC 229 bout, but Conor McGregor really laid on the trash talk heavily, specifically in what Dana White has called the darkest press conference in the history of the UFC.

For Khabib, he prefers to do his talking in the Octagon. And I don’t just mean letting his actions speak for him. He literally prefers to do his trash talking while punching your face or suffocating you with his dominant grappling. So when the roles reversed inside the Octagon and Khabib was the one doing all the talking, this was disappointing for Nurmagomedov to witness.

“Conor’s trash talk? Yes, he had talked for a while (during the fight), but when I started pushing him, he immediately switched to the ‘It’s just business’ mode,” Khabib said recently in a Moscow press conference. “I was even a bit disappointed. I expected him to be mentally tougher.

“When I was ground-and-pounding him, talking to him, and he responded that it was just business, it looked like he was trying to calm me down to avoid a real beating, just like a son trying to justify himself in front of his angry father. Psychology is a very strong tool.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov would go on to defeat McGregor by 4th-round submission via rear-naked choke and has said on numerous occasions that he has no interest in fighting McGregor again. But this has not stopped Conor McGregor from sporadically continuing his trash talk toward Nurmagomedov outside of the cage.

What are your thoughts on Khabib’s “disappointment” in Conor McGregor at UFC 229?

