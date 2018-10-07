UFC 229 Video Highlights: Khabib Submits McGregor, Brawl Ensues

Khabib Nurmagomedov submits Conor McGregor in the biggest fight in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history.

Nurmagomedov pretty much had his way with McGregor in the main event of UFC 229 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the opening round, “The Eagle” controlled McGregor on the ground. Round two was an absolute mauling. While round three was better for McGregor, Nurmagomedov ended it in the fourth frame via submission.

After McGregor tapped, Nurmagomedov jumped into the crowd and went after Dillon Danis. One of Nurmagomedov’s teammates hopped inside the Octagon and sucker punched McGregor.

Check out highlights from the main event of UFC 229 below (via UFC’s official Twitter account):

