Khabib Takes Dig At Conor McGregor’s Reported Sexual Assault Allegation

A Twitter exchange has led to Khabib Nurmagomedov taking a shot at Conor McGregor’s reported sexual assault investigation.

UFC president Dana White recently told The Boston Globe that McGregor is no longer “the man” and he’s given that distinction to Nurmagomedov. Back in Oct. 2018, Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round of their UFC 229 lightweight title clash. McGregor took to his Twitter account to offer the following response.

Who’s not the man? Your man had that marquee event did he? More like an event in a marquee. A tent in the fucking sand it was. Keep spoofing to your self horse. Jock strap sniffer championships. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2019

It didn’t take long for “The Eagle” to fire back.

Это фиаско алкаш 😁 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) October 19, 2019

“It is a fiasco alcoholic.”

McGregor then claimed he’ll do battle with the UFC 155-pound king in Moscow, Russia.

Увидимся в Москве, киска — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2019

“See you in Moscow, p*ssy.”

Nurmagomedov capped it off with a dig at McGregor’s second reported sexual assault investigation.

В Москве насильников не ждут — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) October 19, 2019

“In Moscow, rapists are not expected.”

The New York Times reported that McGregor is under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s outside a Dublin pub. NYT had also reported back in March that McGregor was under investigation for sexual assault allegations. In both cases, McGregor hasn’t been formally charged.

A publicist for McGregor had the following to say on the matter.

“Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors,” a publicist for the fighter said in an emailed statement. “He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault.”