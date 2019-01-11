Khabib Takes Shot At Conor McGregor On Instagram

Conor McGregor suffered the second loss of his UFC career back in October. “The Notorious” was submitted in the fourth round of his lightweight title match against Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” remains undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. After their fight, both McGregor and Khabib’s teams got into a post-fight brawl. Punishments from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) have yet to be handed down for the incident.

Recently, Khabib took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his team. Included in the photo with Khabib were Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Esedulla Emiragaev, Islam Mamedov, Islam Makhachev, and Zubaira Tukhugov. The 155-pound champ took a shot at McGregor by captioning the photo with one of the Irishman’s most famous phrases:

“If one of us go to the war, We all go to the war…but it’s different story.

Deeds will always be above words”

Emiragaev and Tukhugov were both involved in the post-fight brawl that occurred at UFC 229. It will likely take some time before any of these men will be able to fight again. However, Khabib vs. McGregor was one of the biggest fights Nevada has ever hosted. They likely want to put this all behind them as fast as possible in order to help put together the inevitable rematch.

What do you think about Khabib’s message to McGregor on Instagram?