Dana White: Three Of Khabib’s Guys Arrested After UFC 229 Brawl (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Dana White has revealed that the three members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team who were arrested have been released due to Conor McGregor refusing to press charges.

ORIGINAL:

At least three members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team are in jail tonight.

All hell broke loose at the conclusion of UFC 229. Nurmagomedov successfully retained his UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 229. “The Eagle” submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round. While many believe that trash talking and antics are usually reserved to hype fights, this time things were far more personal. A brawl ensued and McGregor was sucker punched by a member of Nurmagomedov’s team.

Khabib’s Team In Hot Water

UFC president Dana White revealed that three members of Nurmagomedov’s group have been arrested and are in a Las Vegas jail. Here’s the tweet courtesy of Damon Martin:

Dana White: Three of Khabib's guys have been arrested and taken to jail #UFC229 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 7, 2018

Two-division champion Daniel Cormier, who is Nurmagomedov’s teammate, chimed in on the brawl:

Hey guys, two wrongs don’t make it right. Conor didn’t deserve that. No one did. But some things aren’t for fight promotion. Religion, family, country. Throwing stuff in Brooklyn. For Khabib it wasn’t fight promotion, it was really personal. Diff culture man. Sucks — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 7, 2018

“Hey guys, two wrongs don’t make it right. Conor didn’t deserve that. No one did. But some things aren’t for fight promotion. Religion, family, country. Throwing stuff in Brooklyn. For Khabib it wasn’t fight promotion, it was really personal. Diff culture man. Sucks.”

White wasn’t happy about the incident and he told Nurmagomedov that he wouldn’t put the gold on him because he was worried that the crowd would retaliate violently. Instead, Nurmagomedov was escorted backstage before Bruce Buffer made the final result official.

What was supposed to be a night celebrating the performance of “The Eagle,” turned into a brawl that is sure to dominate the water cooler discussions on Monday. MMA News will continue to provide more details on the aftermath of UFC 229’s ending.

What are your thoughts on the brawl and do both sides share the blame?