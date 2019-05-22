Khabib’s Teammates Get Sanctions Reduced For UFC 229 Brawl

It looks like we’re one step closer to hearing the official word on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s presence at UFC 242.

Back in Oct. 2018, Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor to retain his lightweight title in the main event of UFC 229. After the bout, Nurmagomedov leaped into the crowd and went after Dillon Danis. “The Eagle’s” teammates Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov brawled with McGregor inside the Octagon. Abubakar and Tukhugov were initially suspended for one year.

Khabib’s Teammates Get Sanctions Reduced

Earlier today (May 22), the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) approved a 35-day reduction for the sanctions of Abubakar and Tukhugov. The manager of both men, Ali Abdelaziz, told MMAJunkie.com the following:

“It’s been a rough process that cost us a lot of money and time. I’m glad it’s over. Now Abubakar and Zubaira can get back to do what they love to do and pursue their dreams. I want to thank Mr. Hunter Campbell for his help throughout the process. Without him this couldn’t happen.”

The UFC is set to return to Abu Dhabi on Sept. 7. While Nurmagomedov has been rumored for the card, “The Eagle” made it clear that he didn’t plan to return to action unless Abubakar and Tukhugov were cornering him. It now seems inevitable that Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier will headline UFC 242 in a title unification bout.