Khabib Thinks Tony Ferguson Is Tougher Than Previous UFC Opponents

While others may be overlooking Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov certainly isn’t.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to put his UFC lightweight championship on the line against Ferguson on April 18. The 155-pound title bout is set to headline UFC 249 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. It’ll be the third time Nurmagomedov puts the lightweight gold on the line.

Khabib Views Tony Ferguson As Toughest Opponent

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Nurmagomeodv said that he feels Ferguson will prove to be his toughest opponent yet (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I think, just my opinion, like last couple of years, I compete with guys like (Edson) Barboza, (Rafael) dos Anjos, Conor, Poirier, (Al) Iaquinta – all of these guys not tough like Tony Ferguson, and that’s why I feel like now I have real motivation,” Nurmagomedov told TMZ Sports. “Because before, when I watch all these opponents I think, ‘OK, I can beat these guys.’ Of course I work hard, but right now, it’s like very, very tough opponent. That’s why, and we focus like always, but right now we have more focus, more hard work.

“Tony is not like these guys, he’s a little bit more tough than all of them.”

To get to this point, Ferguson has gone on a 12-fight winning streak. He even captured interim lightweight gold along the way. “El Cucuy” has not suffered a loss since May 2012. In his current streak, Ferguson has beaten the likes of Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Rafael dos Anjos, and Kevin Lee to name a few.

Nurmagomedov has amassed a perfect 28-0 record. Not having a single blemish in 28 fights is rare in the sport of MMA but “The Eagle” has been dominant throughout his career. While some are overlooking Ferguson in hopes of seeing Khabib vs. McGregor II, there are hardcore fans who believe “El Cucuy” could be the one to solve the puzzle of Nurmagomedov.

How much of a threat is Tony Ferguson to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC lightweight title?