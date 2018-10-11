Khabib Threatens To Leave UFC If Teammate Is Cut

Khabib Nurmagomedov is sticking by his teammate. The UFC lightweight champion is furious about the entire matter that has spiraled out of control from UFC 229. Following “The Eagle’s” victory over Conor McGregor, a huge team vs. team brawl ensued. McGregor teammate Dillon Danis antagonized Khabib from cageside during the fight. Afterward, Khabib jumped the cage and attacked Danis.

This led to a brawl breaking out inside and outside the cage. A few of Khabib’s teammates even attacked McGregor inside the cage. At least one of those men were under contract with the UFC. President Dana White said after the event that they’ll never fight under his promotion’s banner again.

“The Eagle” is upset by this, as he notes in a lengthy Instagram post. Khabib points out that nobody from McGregor’s team was fired for the UFC 223 bus incident. He also threatened to break his UFC contract if his teammate is cut from the promotion. Here’s Nurmagomedov’s full statement:

“I would like to address @ufc. Why didn’t you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family?

“Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started.

“In any case, punish me, @zubairatukhugovhas nothing to do with that.

If you think that I’ll keep silent then you are mistaken. You canceled Zubaira’s fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don’t forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video.

“If you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I’ll break it myself.

“And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding. You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat. We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end.”

What do you make of Khabib’s message to the UFC?