Khabib: Tony Ferguson Fight Needs to Happen

Khabib will be defending his lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, yet there is another name in the lightweight division that continues to be attached to the champion’s, and that name is Tony Ferguson.

For years, MMA fans have longed to see Nurmagomedov and Ferguson square off in a battle of the two longest winning streaks in the lightweight division, but for one reason or another, the fight has never made it to the Octagon. Khabib agrees with the majority of fans in his belief that a fight between Tony Ferguson and himself needs to happen, but it is out of hands on whether or not it does: (Transcript via The Body Lock):





“Sure, we need a fight with Ferguson. Yet, I do not pick opponents. Actually, I have never done that,” Khabib said in an interview with Russia-24.

“I am in great health and shape, I hold an undefeated streak, and I’ve got the belt. If Tony wants a fight, he has to step forward. I don’t care if it will be Poirier or Ferguson, I am ready to fight with anyone,” he continued.

After Tony Ferguson missed his opportunity at an interim title fight at UFC 236, there were questions on where Tony Ferguson fit in the lightweight picture. Ferguson answered those questions yet again with a TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 238. But even though Ferguson has re-established himself at the front of the contender line and Khabib has expressed a desire to fight him, Khabib’s eyes remain focused on the matter at hand: interim champion Dustin Poirier:

“I want to fight and display my fighting skills against the best athletes,” Khabib said. “Time will show, it doesn’t make sense to make any statements now, now I am concentrated on my upcoming fight.”

Do you believe we will ever see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson?