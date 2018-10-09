Khabib Trolls Dana White On Instagram

This past weekend’s (Sat. October 6, 2018) UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV) was wild. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his title against the returning Conor McGregor. After the fight, however, a huge brawl erupted between both teams.

McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis antagonized the Russian from cageside. Khabib had enough and jumped the cage before attacking Danis. This sparked a brawl outside the Octagon, as well as one inside the cage. Two of Khabib’s teammates jumped into the Octagon and attacked McGregor. The matter was taken over and gotten under control by event security soon after.

Khabib is likely facing disciplinary action from both the UFC and the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). The commission withheld the champion’s fight purse and suspended both he and McGregor for 10 days. As he awaits word on a possible punishment, Khabib is back at home with his family.

He recently took to Instagram to poke fun at UFC President Dana White. He joked that he would’ve smashed Dana White’s car had he not been given his UFC lightweight title after the fight. White didn’t put the belt around Khabib’s waist due to fear that Irish fans might throw things into the Octagon:

“@danawhite you lucky that you give my belt, or I would smash your car, I know your parking location ”

What do you think about Khabib trolling Dana White?