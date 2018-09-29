Khabib Releases First Episode Of UFC 229 Training Camp (Video)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomeodv is in preparations for UFC 229. “The Eagle” will make his first career title defense against Conor McGregor. The pair will headline UFC 229 next weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) from Las Vegas, Nevada. Personal issues between McGregor and Khabib make the fight all the more interesting.

This fight is very much so a stylistic battle. Khabib clearly has the advantage in the grappling department. Also, McGregor will give the Russian fits in the striking department. Khabib has released the first episode of his behind-the-scenes look at his UFC 229 fight camp.

In the video, the lightweight champion seems to be doing a lot of work on his striking. Khabib is getting in a ton of sparring rounds and hitting the mitts with head coach Javier Mendes. Also, former UFC middleweight champion and training partner Luke Rockhold is involved in the fight camp. Check out the video here:

What do you make of Khabib’s training camp video?