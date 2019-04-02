Khabib Talks Potential UFC Abu Dhabi Return & His Next Opponent

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been making media rounds following his trip to Dubai.

Nurmagomedov is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, but he isn’t expected to return until at least September. As a result, featherweight champion Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier will collide on April 13 to determine the interim UFC lightweight title holder. “The Eagle” is expected to meet the winner.

Khabib Teases UFC Abu Dhabi & Speaks On What’s Next

Nurmagomedov spoke to reporters, including RT Sport after returning from Dubai. “The Eagle” claimed that the UFC is working on a return to Abu Dhabi:

“Yes, we are working on this. UFC told me that they are working on this. I just came back from Dubai. And very soon news is coming. Very soon.”

Nurmagomedov went on to praise Holloway and Poirier and said he will fight the winner of their bout to determine a unified UFC lightweight champion:

“[Holloway and Poirier] are fighting for the interim belt, and the champion has to face the interim champion. Tony Ferguson can’t fight at the moment, (Georges) St-Pierre is retired, McGregor is retired, a boxing match with Mayweather is not happening as we couldn’t come to an agreement with UFC. Holloway and Poirier are great fighters, I will fight the winner of this bout.”

Nurmagomedov’s suspension under the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) is set to end in July. “The Eagle” won’t be competing right away, however.

Any chance the UFC books a marquee title bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi?