Khabib Vows To “Destory” Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov would love to get his hands on Conor McGregor next, and he might just get the opportunity to do so.

The Eagle won the 155-pound strap back in April at UFC 223 when he defeated Al Iaquinta for the vacant title. UFC President Dana White has noted that a fight between Nurmagomedov and McGregor for the lightweight title is the ideal match-up to make next for the pair.

Recently speaking to Sport24.ru, the 155-pound champion admits he doesn’t know who his next opponent will, but he hopes it’s The Notorious One:

”I do not yet know who my opponent will be,” Nurmagomedov said. “The fight will likely take place in Las Vegas. I want to fight McGregor; the fans are also waiting for this fight. I hope that Conor wants this fight. He talked a lot but for some reason, as soon as it came down to real negotiations about the fight, he fell silent.”

When asked what round he thinks he’ll knock McGregor out in, Nurmagomedov says he doesn’t know but vows to “destroy” the Irishman:

“In what round will I be able to knock McGregor out? I do not know, and no one can know this. I’m going to destroy him.”