Khabib Says Fighting Floyd Mayweather Would Do More For His Legacy Than Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes fighting Floyd Mayweather is better for his legacy than a Tony Ferguson bout.

“The Eagle” is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. He is coming off a successful title defense over Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Nurmagomedov submitted the “Notorious” one via fourth round submission.

During a press conference in Russia, Nurmagomedov spoke to reporters about his fighting future. The UFC lightweight champion made the quite the statement on potential bouts with Mayweather and Ferguson (via MMA Weekly):

“For legacy, money-wise and competition-wise, the bout against Mayweather would be more interesting [than a fight with Tony Ferguson]. Why do people keep buying pay-per-views with Mayweather in? Because he keeps winning. He’s never lost. 50 bouts and 50 wins. Some people root for him and some people root against him. That would be very interesting. Two undefeated fighters. It would be very interesting to see who wins.”

Many fans have been clamoring for a showdown between “The Eagle” and “El Cucuy.” The fight has been booked several times in the past, but was derailed each time due to an illness or injury on both sides. UFC president Dana White has been adamant that this is the fight he’d like to book next and if Mayweather wants to fight Nurmagomedov, he’ll need to sign a UFC contract to do so.

Of course it’s all talk at this time as Nurmagomedov must face the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his actions during the UFC 229 post-main event brawl. A decision on punishments is expected to be made next month.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov is just stirring the pot, or is he legitimately interested in fighting Floyd Mayweather?