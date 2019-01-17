Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach Javier Mendez wants to see his fighter compete inside AT&T Stadium.

Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor clashed back in Oct. 2018. They headlined the biggest pay-per-view in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. UFC 229 nabbed 2.4 million PPV buys. By the end of the night, Nurmagomedov retained his lightweight gold via submission and a brawl ensued.

Khabib’s Coach Wants A Rematch In AT&T Stadium

The post-fight brawl has left fans clamoring for a rematch. While hardcore fans have expressed interest in seeing Tony Ferguson fight for the gold, there’s no denying that the money fight is Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor II. Mendez agrees and during his appearance on “Off The Brawl,” he said a rematch inside the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys would be ideal (via MMAFighting.com):

“Now’s the time, to be honest with you. We don’t know with Conor, he’s so rich with his Proper 12. I hear it’s doing fantastic. He’s got a great image, bro. He appears to be a helluva businessman. Now’s the time to strike while the iron is hot, I say Cowboys Stadium. That would do the pay-per-view numbers; that would do everything. I think now is the time to consider doing something like that. It would be the right place for a stadium show. Vegas would be the right place if they built the Raiders stadium in time, but that won’t be built in time.”

Nurmagomedov and McGregor still await their punishments from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Both men were able to push back their hearings. While McGregor was awaiting a decision, he visited AT&T Stadium and was quite chummy with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor II is a sellout for AT&T Stadium?