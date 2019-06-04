Khabib vs. Poirier Official as UFC 242 Main Event

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier is now official as your UFC 242 main event.

Dustin Poirier earned his lightweight title shot by defeating Max Holloway in an interim lightweight title bout at UFC 236 via unanimous decision. Winning has been absolutely nothing new to Dustin Poirier, as his victory over Holloway was his fifth consecutive victory and 9th in his last 10 fights. This will be the first official title shot of Dustin Poirier’s 8 ½ year UFC career, and it was earned the hard way.

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last competed in the biggest blockbuster fight in UFC history, defeating Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. Following the bout, Khabib’s rampage resulted in the champion being suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for nine months. Nurmagomedov’s coach Javier Mendez announced earlier this week that training camp has begun for Nurmagomedov. And with the fight officially being announced, the rest of the MMA world can begin to prepare as well.

A key lightweight bout will take place this weekend at UFC 238 between #2-ranked Tony Ferguson and #4 Donald Cerrone in a fight that may very well determine whom the winner of the UFC 242 main event will face next.

UFC 242 takes place September 7, 2019 in a venue to be announced in Abu Dhabi. The current lineup is as follows:

Lightweight Championship Fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato

Khalid Taha vs. Bruno Gustavo Aparecido Da Silva

Teemu Packalén vs. Ottman Azaitar

How excited are you for this lightweight championship fight?