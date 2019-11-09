Khabib Wants An Apology From NSAC Before Fighting In Las Vegas Again

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t interested in fighting in Las Vegas again unless he gets an apology.

Nurmagomedov returned to action in September. He successfully defended his UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier, nabbing a third-round submission. “The Eagle” hadn’t fought since Oct. 2018. Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, but a post-fight brawl led to Nurmagomedov’s nine-month suspension and $500,000 fine.

Khabib Says No To Las Vegas Unless He Gets Apology

Speaking to the Associated Press, Nurmagomedov said that his problem with Las Vegas is how big his fine was compared to McGregor’s, which was $50,000. “The Eagle” has no plans to return to Las Vegas unless the Nevada State Athletic Commission apologizes to him.

“They offered me to fight in Vegas in March, but I told them that if Vegas officially apologizes for wrongly fining me for that incident on October 6, 2018, then I’ll fight there,” he said.

“If not, then they can assign me to another date. As far as I know, they’re planning in April to hold (a fight card) somewhere in New York, so I’m saying I’m ready for April, or March if Las Vegas apologizes.”

Tony Ferguson is expected to be Nurmagomedov’s next title challenger. UFC president Dana White has said if all goes well with negotiations, then Ferguson will get the bout. “El Cucuy” is riding a 12-fight winning streak.

