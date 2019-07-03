Khabib Warns Conor McGregor To Refrain From Antics If He Attends UFC 242

Khabib Nurmagomedov advises Conor McGregor to leave the antics at home if he attends UFC 242.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to take on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. It’ll be a title unification bout as “The Eagle” is the lightweight champion, while “The Diamond” holds interim gold. UFC 242 takes place on Sept. 7.

Khabib Advises McGregor To Stay Away From Trouble In Abu Dhabi

It’s no secret that Nurmagomedov and McGregor have had a nasty feud. UFC president Dana White recently threw out the possibility of the “Notorious” one attending UFC 242. If that is the case, Nurmagomedov has some advice (via TASS):

“It will be more difficult to leave Abu Dhabi than New York,” Nurmagomedov said on the air of Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel. “If he plans to come, he should sit and watch the fights because it will be impossible to pull any of his underhanded tricks there.

“Abu Dhabi is no place for show-offs. Let him come if he plans to come, but his shenanigans won’t work there.”

McGregor hasn’t been in action since his submission loss to Nurmagomedov back in Oct. 2018. Both men were handed suspensions under the Nevada State Athletic Commission for their roles in the post-fight brawl. McGregor’s suspension is up, while Nurmagomedov’s officially ends on Saturday (July 6).

The “Notorious” one is currently dealing with a broken hand. McGregor suffered the injury during a sparring session. His coach John Kavanagh confirmed to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that the injury required surgery.