Khabib Welcomes GSP Fight, But Feels Age Could Be A Factor

Khabib Nurmagomedov still has a “super fight” with Georges St-Pierre on his mind, but age could play a role in whether or not it happens.

Nurmagomedov is set for a title unification bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on Sept. 7. “The Eagle” is the lightweight champion, while Poirier holds interim gold. Nurmagomedov vs. Poirier will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Khabib Says Age Could Play A Role In GSP Fight

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter caught up with Nurmagomedov. The 155-pound champion explained a potential roadblock in fighting St-Pierre (via BJPenn.com):

“If he want to fight, he can come back, but if he 38, he has to enjoy his age.”

Nurmagomedov went on to say that he doesn’t believe St-Pierre would have much of a problem cutting down to lightweight.

“Georges already was welterweight champion and middleweight champion, and I know if he comes back he wants to fight in lightweight championship. He can make weight, he’s not very big. He’s like 190 195 [pounds]. A lot of lightweights [weigh] more than him. I think he can make weight and it’s going to be a great fight if I fight with him, if I defend my title with him. For legacy, even for him, even for me, it’s going to be a great fight.”

St-Pierre had expressed interest in fighting Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound gold. When UFC officials decided to go in another direction, “Rush” decided to retire from mixed martial arts competition.