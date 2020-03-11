Khabib Won’t Take A Dig At Tony Ferguson’s Mental Health

Don’t expect Khabib Nurmagmedov to stoop to an all-time low with Tony Ferguson.

During the first UFC 249 press conference, things got intense between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson. Nurmagomedov got heated when Ferguson talked about fighting in the street. Born and raised in Dagestan, the UFC lightweight champion took exception to this. “The Eagle” even kicked Ferguson’s old interim title during the staredown.

Khabib Won’t Take War Of Words With Ferguson To Personal Level

Ferguson’s struggles with mental health are well-documented. Ferguson was hit with a restraining order from his wife for his own safety back in April 2019. “El Cucuy” allegedly “tore the house apart” and claimed someone put a computer chip in his leg. It was also alleged that Ferguson changed the locks to his home with his son inside, who was two years old at the time. The child wasn’t believed to be in any danger, however.

Ferguson’s wife showed support for her husband in a statement and let the restraining order expire a few weeks later. One thing Nurmagmedov will not do is bring up Ferguson’s mental health. He explained why to reporters during the Dominance MMA media day session (via MMAFighting.com).

“Honestly, there’s nothing personal here,” Nurmagomedov said when addressing Ferguson at the Dominance MMA media day last Saturday. “I don’t want to talk about his problem, like family stuff, mental stuff.

“This is his problem. Leave him alone. I don’t want to talk about him, about his problems.”

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson will collide in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18. The bout will take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Nurmagomedov brings with him a perfect pro MMA record of 28-0. Ferguson is riding a 12-fight winning streak and hasn’t suffered a loss since May 2012. As mentioned, he is also a former interim UFC lightweight champion. He was never beaten for that title, rather he was stripped of the gold due to an injury.