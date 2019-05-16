Quote: Khabib Is In For ‘A World Of Sh*t’ If He Gets Tired Against Poirier

The head honcho of a top mixed martial arts gym believes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s gas tank must be full for five rounds against Dustin Poirier.

Nurmagomedov and Poirier are expected to clash in an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title unification bout. Nurmagomedov is the reigning UFC lightweight title holder, while Poirier captured interim gold back in April against Max Holloway.

Dan Lambert Says Khabib’s Gas Tank Could Be His Downfall

The head honcho at American Top Team, Dan Lambert told BJPenn.com that Poirier will give Nurmagomedov serious problems if he starts having cardio issues late in the fight:

“It is a huge fight. Khabib has become a star. He has that monster win over Conor McGregor and he is a beast. You have the number one fighter in the world, you have a guy with an interim title. They are going to go at it. It is a big fight for Dustin and a big fight for the UFC. We are excited about it. Khabib hasn’t lost many rounds or many seconds of a fight. If Dustin is standing in front of a tired Khabib in the fourth round like Al Iaquinta was, Khabib is in for a world of shit.”

While nothing has been confirmed, all signs point to Nurmagomedov vs. Poirier taking place at UFC 242 in September. That event will be held in Abu Dhabi. MMA News will have you covered once an announcement has been made.