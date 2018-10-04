Khabib’s Coach Hopes ‘The Eagle’ Listens To His Corner At UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach wants “The Eagle” to listen to his corner at UFC 229.

Nurmagmedov has stellar grappling, but often times he fights to prove a point. American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) coach Javier Mendez has expressed concerns after Nurmagomedov dragged out his fights with Edson Barboza and Al Iaquinta. The UFC lightweight champion had the clear grappling advantage over Iaquinta, but chose to keep the fight standing for a good portion of it.

Javier Mendez Wants To Avoid Tearing His Hair Out

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Mendez said he’d like for Nurmagomedov to listen to his corner when he defends his title against Conor McGregor this Saturday night (Oct. 6):

“Now, he scares me, because I don’t like it. But Khabib is Khabib. You can’t stop the fighter from being the fighter. So what he will do in this fight? Hey, I want them to start on the ground. Let’s just make it simple for me, right? I just hope he listens to what I want him to do. That doesn’t mean he will. He could go out there and stand with him the whole time, and I’ll be screaming my head off, tearing my hair out going, ‘What are you doing? Don’t do this to me!’”

Nurmagomedov and McGregor will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly anticipated title fight will headline UFC 229. In the co-main event, Tony Ferguson returns to action to take on Anthony Pettis. Be sure to catch the live stream of the final UFC 229 pre-fight press conference tonight at 6 p.m. ET.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will listen to his corner on fight night?