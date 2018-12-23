Khabib’s Father: We Want $30 Million For Rematch With Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father has quite the request from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Despite the fact that Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are waiting on a punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), that hasn’t stopped Team Khabib from talking numbers. Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz said his fighter should be getting $50 million for a rematch with McGregor, which UFC president Dana White sarcastically shut down. Now, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has a number of his own.

Khabib’s Father Wants Hefty Paycheck For “The Eagle”

Abdulmanap recently spoke to 24Sport’s Yaroslav Stepanov. He said that Team Khabib wants $30 million if he’s expected to fight the “Notorious” one again (via TalkSport):

“They offered $15 million to rematch with Conor. But we want $30 million, guys. $30 million!”

Abdulmanap went on to reveal who he believes is deserving of a lightweight title opportunity:

“There are guys who deserve and wait for Khabib. We must respect them as fighters. This point should also be taken into account. Both the Dustin Poirier and [Tony] Ferguson. Ferguson, I think it deserves it.”

Khabib submitted McGregor back in October at UFC 229. After the fight, Nurmagomedov hopped over the fence and went after McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. McGregor ended up having a scuffle with Nurmagomedov’s teammate inside the Octagon. The two are expected to receive a suspension and a fine.

Do you think there’s any chance Team Khabib comes close to their pay request?