Khabib’s Father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Passes Away From COVID-19 Complications

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father and trainer, Abdulmanap, has died at age 57 in a Moscow hospital due to complications from the coronavirus according to Russian outlet, RT Sport.

Abdulmanap first fell ill in April and was later rushed to a Moscow hospital where he was in a coma. Yet, recently, all signs pointed to the 57-year-old overcoming the virus.

“Abdulmanap suffered two strokes, in his heart [a heart attack] and brain,” family friend Ramazan Rabadanov told Russian outlet Championat. They managed to treat his heart, but not his brain, so he didn’t emerge from a coma. The situation was too serious, it was already too late. The doctors did everything they could, they even tried to connect him with the president [Putin], but his condition was too serious.”

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has been a huge part of Khabib’s entire MMA career. He is his main coach and often tells AKA coach, Javier Mendez the game plan for the fight. Yet, he couldn’t get a US visa so was never able to be in his son’s corner until UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi where he coached Khabib to a submission win over Dustin Poirier to defend his belt.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to face Justin Gaethje in September. But, after the death of his father, he may need more time off to grieve and be with his family.

MMANews sends thoughts and well wishes to the Nurmagomedov family during this difficult time.