Nurmagomedov is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title against Conor McGregor on Oct. 6. The title bout will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll serve as UFC 229’s headliner.

Khabib’s Father: We Will Finish Conor McGregor When we Want

“The Eagle” and his team truly believes it’ll be “Khabib Time” at UFC 229. Nurmagomedov’s father recently spoke to Alexander Lyutikov and insisted that there isn’t enough time for McGregor to prepare for his son’s grappling (via MMAFighting.com):

“Let’s put together the best wrestling coaches from Dagestan, Japan, USA, Turkey . . . even they will not be able to prepare McGregor for this fight in three months. No one can help him. You can’t do that in such a short time. He needs to start studying it from the beginning. To improve his wrestling in several months, it’s impossible. [Conor is dangerous] for 8 to 9 minutes, no more. After the first clinch, Khabib will take him down. We will finish this fight when we want. We respect our fans. If they want to watch all five rounds, we will fight all five rounds. But after two rounds, he has nothing to do on his feet. After two rounds, he will not be able to do anything. We don’t want to lose even one round. Khabib has never lost a single round. Only a referee can protect Conor, that’s why he will be in the cage.”

“The Eagle” is going into his first title defense. He captured the gold back in April against Al Iaquinta. Meanwhile, McGregor hasn’t competed in a mixed martial arts bout since Nov. 2016. As it stands now, McGregor is a slight underdog going into the bout but you can certainly expect shifts as we draw closer to the event.

