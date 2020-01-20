Khabib’s Father: ‘Give Us $100 Million’ For Conor McGregor Rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father has laid out a hefty price in order to make the Conor McGregor rematch a reality.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to put the UFC lightweight championship on the line against Tony Ferguson on April 18. The title bout will serve as UFC 249’s headliner inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. It’ll be the third time “The Eagle” puts his gold up for grabs.

Khabib’s Father Demands Massive Payday For McGregor Rematch

“The Eagle’s” father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, told RIA Novosti that his son wants a $100 million payday to fight McGregor again (via MMAMania.com).

”We also need revenge against Conor,” Abdulmanap told RIA Novosti. “But give us $100 million. The day after the fight against Ferguson, give us that amount and then why not get revenge? I don’t know, maybe Dana White wants to arrange it (for that amount), he needs that fight.”

Back in Oct. 2018, Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor. It was “The Eagle’s” first successful title defense. “The Eagle” went on to submit Dustin Poirier in September the following year.

McGregor had a successful return to the Octagon this past Saturday night (Jan. 18). He stopped Donald Cerrone via first-round TKO. This is the “Notorious” one’s first victory since Nov. 2016. UFC president Dana White has said McGregor is next in line for the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov would get such a payday for a rematch with Conor McGregor?