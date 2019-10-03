Khabib’s Father Open To Conor McGregor Rematch In Moscow

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap, is open to his son rematching Conor McGregor. But, under one condition, it must take place in Moscow, Russia.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, the Irishman tweeted he wants the rematch in Moscow. According to Abdulmanap, that is something the family would be interested in.

“If McGregor wants it, then Moscow is waiting for him,” Abdulmanap said to Zhivina100 (via RT Sport). He said once that he has more fans here than Khabib. We want to host him in Moscow, he is welcome – we are waiting.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor fought at UFC 229 last October. There, it was the Dagestani fighter who won as he submitted the Irishman in the fourth round. Since the loss, McGregor has been clamoring for a rematch with Nurmagomedov, yet Khabib and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz were not open to it.

Although Abdulmanap is open to it, he says it can’t happen until his son fights Tony Ferguson. He says that fight won’t happen until after March and are eyeing Madison Square Garden for the fight.

“Before McGregor we should finish our business with Ferguson,” he stated. “Because he had 28 fights, and runs a 12-fight winning streak in the UFC, just like Khabib. Such winning streaks and such big fights have never happened in the UFC.

“So I think Madison Square Garden is a good place for this fight, but we won’t fight earlier than March.”