Khabib’s Father Proposes Special Rules Bout With Floyd Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father would like to see his son compete against Floyd Mayweather under special rules.

Nurmagomedov has a lot to consider regarding his fighting future. “The Eagle” will put his UFC lightweight title on the line against Tony Ferguson on April 18. If he is successful, he would likely be due for a massive rematch against heated rival Conor McGregor. But what about a fantasy matchup with Mayweather?

Khabib’s Father Suggests Mayweather Fight Under Special Rules

Speaking to TASS.ru, Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, said a bout between his son and Mayweather could come to fruition under one condition (transcription via Google Translate).

“Mayweather has statistics on fights of 50 wins and zero losses, he is the greatest in boxing and he wants to fight with the same champion who did not lose a single fight, with Khabib, everything is fine, but now we have Tony Ferguson on the line. We said a long time ago: let us finish with Tony, after that we will work with [the team of Ukrainian boxer Vasily] Lomachenko for six months, then there will be a boxing fight. We offer any day anywhere, with only one condition: 11 rounds in boxing and one in mixed martial arts (MMA). We will stand 11 rounds against the best boxer, so why not go one round according to the rules of MMA with us? But all things will happen after Tony.”