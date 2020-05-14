Khabib’s Father Reportedly Wakes From Coma After Heart Surgery

The condition of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father has reportedly improved.

Russian media outlets reported this week that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was in a coma. Abdulmanap had been suffering from pneumonia and the flu. He was reportedly taken to a military hospital in Moscow. Now, new reports are claiming that while Abdulmanap isn’t out of the woods, his condition has made an improvement thanks to surgery.

Khabib’s Father Reportedly Regains Consciousness

Reports out in Russia say that Abdulmanap has awoken from his coma. The reports note that Abdulmanap can’t talk but his condition has gone from critical to, “serious but stable.”

The update comes from Abdulmanap’s close friend and sports commentator in Dagestan, Ramazan Rabadanov. He said the following on Abdulmanap’s health status to 360 TV (via RT).

“He regained consciousness today. He hasn’t yet spoken. Yesterday [Wednesday] he was in a coma after a heart operation,” Rabadanov said, talking to 360 TV.

Many within the MMA community sent their well wishes to Khabib’s father. That includes Conor McGregor and UFC president Dana White, who said the following on his Twitter account.

“Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect. He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career.

“I know how close Khabib is with his father and I’m saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight.”

MMA News will continue to bring you updates on the health of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.