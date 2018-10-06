Khabib’s Father Says McGregor Will Be Controlled At UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father says Conor McGregor has never faced the level of grappling that he will tonight (Oct. 6).

Nurmagomedov will defend his lightweight title against McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. This will be “The Eagle’s” first title defense. Meanwhile, McGregor hasn’t competed in a professional mixed martial arts bout since Nov. 2016. The two will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Khabib’s Father Praises His Son’s Grappling

Speaking to RT.com, Nurmagomedov’s father said that his son will have his way with McGregor in the grappling department to emerge victorious:

“Conor has never faced anyone like Khabib. What will happen to him at the end of the first round? By that time Khabib has to take him down twice. He has never faced this level of grappling, this level of control. He has never felt anything like that. Now he will feel it.”

UFC 229 will also feature a lightweight scrap in the co-main event. Tony Ferguson returns to action after suffering from torn ligaments in his knee to take on Anthony Pettis. Also featured on the card will be a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov. Light heavyweights Dominick Reyes and Ovince Saint Preux will collide as will Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig.

When UFC 229 wraps up, do you believe Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father will be correct or will Conor McGregor regain the lightweight title?