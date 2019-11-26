Khabib’s Father Says Tony Ferguson Bout Is ‘Dream Fight’

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father believes “The Eagle” vs. Tony Ferguson is a “dream fight.”

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is being targeted for an April 18 event. UFC president confirmed this to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. This would be Nurmagomedov’s third UFC lightweight title defense.

Khabib vs. Ferguson A ‘Dream Fight’

Nurmagomedov’s father took to his Instagram account to hype up the likely bout (via BJPenn.com)

“We have signed a contract and are moving towards the goal to become the best regardless of the weight category. And this battle is more than ever to become the best. Both are on a collision course, and I want to say that the UFC never met fighters for both so that there were 12 consecutive wins. I call it a dream fight for all fans of mixed martial arts. We will do everything in our power to bring victory to our fans and Russia, and the result is for the Almighty.”

Nurmagomedov is a perfect 28-0 in his pro MMA career. He has successfully defended his UFC lightweight title with submission wins over Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. As for Ferguson, he’s riding a 12-fight winning streak. He’s also a former interim title holder.

Do you view Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson as a dream fight?