Khabib’s Father Shares Expected NSAC Suspension Length

Earlier this week, it was reported that reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had been granted a continuance in his pending Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) case, with the next commission meeting scheduled for January 29th. However, Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, may know something the rest of us do not, as he seemed to provide a prediction for his son’s suspension length that seemed quite specific. (via The Express):

“As far as I understand, we will get a fine of $500,000, and maybe we could not fight in the next nine months,” he said. “Of course, it should have never happened. Now, we are just looking forward to a bright future and other lucrative fights.”

If Khabib’s father is correct, the suspension length would meet the hopes and expectations of UFC president Dana White, who said in a scrum earlier this month that anything over a year would be excessive:

“I can’t see them giving Khabib over a year,” White said. “If it’s over a year, c’mon man. That would not be fair. The whole thing was over in 40 seconds, nobody got touched, nobody got hurt. Nothing happened. I think that the commission has to send a message and I hope it’s not over a year. I don’t think that would be fair.”

