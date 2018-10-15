Khabib’s Manager Calls 50 Cent’s Offer ‘Garbage’

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager laughs off 50 Cent’s proposal.

Nurmagomedov is riding the hot hand right now. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is coming off a fourth-round submission victory over Conor McGregor. The fight world is still buzzing about the post-UFC 229 brawl and it was garnered mainstream attention for “The Eagle.” Even rapper and businessman 50 Cent has tried to lure Nurmagomedov from the UFC to Bellator.

Not So Fast, Says Ali Abdelaziz

TMZ Sports caught up with Abdelaziz at a recent Professional Fighters League event. The mixed martial arts manager responded to 50 Cent’s offer:

“For $2 million, [that won’t even] open a Coca-Cola bottle for Khabib. Khabib make a lot of money. We talk about $50 million and up, we can talk. But $2 mil? This is garbage. Whatever 50 Cent said is garbage.”

Nurmagomedov recently met Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe. The two had a playful back-and-forth exchange regarding a possible fight with Floyd Mayweather. “Money” doesn’t see it as a joke, but rather a business opportunity. He took to Instagram to express interest in a boxing match with “The Eagle.”

Recently, Nurmagomedov has been having issues with the UFC. He isn’t happy about his teammate facing a release due to his role in the UFC 229 brawl. “The Eagle” has gone as far as to say he’ll leave the UFC if his teammate is cut. Nurmagomedov has also said he believes the promotion helped orchestrate McGregor’s bus attack. Nurmagomedov awaits his punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov can resolve his issues with the UFC?