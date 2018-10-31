Khabib’s Manager Says Conor McGregor Embarrassed Himself In Front Of Family At UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager isn’t ready to stop firing shots at Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title against McGregor earlier this month. “The Eagle” successfully retained his championship via fourth-round submission. After the fight, all hell broke loose as a brawl ensued.

Khabib’s Manager Rips Conor McGregor Yet Again

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Ali Abdelaziz. The top mixed martial arts manager had some more words for the “Notorious” one (via RT.com):

“Come on, man! You have a guy meeting with [Russian President] Putin, [Turkish President] Erdogan. And, the other guy is selling liquor on the corner store. It’s not even on the f**king same planet. If this [fight] happens again, I want to see his face broken. I really want to see [Conor] drink his own blood. He talked a lot of sh*t. He didn’t back it up. Embarrassed himself in front of his whole beautiful country of Ireland, his father, his mother, his wife. Embarrassed himself in front of his kids.”

Not only was there bad blood between McGregor and Nurmagomedov, but Abdelaziz also got hit with personal digs. During the media only UFC 229 pre-fight presser in New York City, Abdelaziz asked why McGregor had two belts on stage. McGregor fired by saying he knew a lot about Abdelaziz and asked “How’s Noah?” Noah is Abdelaziz’s son who he allegedly abandoned. While Abdelaziz said before the fight that he didn’t take things personally, it’s clear that this ended up not being the case.

Is Ali Abdelaziz getting overbearing with the trash talk or is he justified?