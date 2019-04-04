Khabib’s Manager Responds To Conor McGregor’s Latest Personal Digs

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager believes Conor McGregor is going down a dangerous road.

McGregor is never one to shy away from controversy, but his latest antics have gotten personal. Nurmagomedov compared McGregor to a jealous wife when asked about the “Notorious” one’s “retirement” announcement. McGregor responded by taking a shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder’s wife. Nurmagomedov fired back by bringing up McGregor’s reported sexual assault investigation.

Khabib’s Manager Speaks On McGregor’s Verbal Shots

TMZ caught up with Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz. During the interview, Abdelaziz said McGregor needs to get it together (via BJPenn.com):

“I talked a lot of s**t to Conor, Khabib talked a bit of s**t. Conor went in different directions. I’m telling you something, you’re going to get yourself f***ed up, your whole team f***ed up, your security f***ed up. Get your s**t together before you get everybody f***ed up. We don’t promote violence, we are promoting peace. Enough with the hate. You want to talk about Khabib’s self, he’s ugly, whatever, this is your opinion. Don’t talk about his f***ing wife and his nation and his religion. Believe me, if you put Conor and Khabib in the streets to fight to the death, there will be no Conor. Conor will be disappeared.”

UFC president Dana White revealed that the promotion reached out to both McGregor and Nurmagomedov in an effort to have cooler heads prevail.