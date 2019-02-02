Khabib’s Manager Says Feud With Conor McGregor Will Spill Outside UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager sees his fighter confronting Conor McGregor in the street.

Nurmagomedov may have a submission victory over McGregor, but the bad blood is still very much alive. “The Eagle” submitted the “Notorious” one back in Oct. 2018 before hopping into the crowd and going after McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. A brawl ensued and Nurmagomedov and McGregor were suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for their roles in the brawl. Team Khabib hasn’t been shy in expressing their joy over tussling with McGregor during the brawl.

Ali Abdelaziz Warns Khabib-McGregor Feud Could Get Worse

TMZ Sports caught up with Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. During the interview, Abdelaziz said McGregor should prepare to face “The Eagle” outside of the Octagon:

“This fight will happen in the street, in the parking garage, under a bridge … this sh*t is not over. It’s not. Especially when you keep running your mouth. Conor McGregor is a f**king full-blown, piece of sh*t, scumbag. That’s what people want.”

As far as what’s next inside the Octagon, UFC president Dana White has insisted that Tony Ferguson deserves the next shot at the lightweight gold. McGregor and Donald Cerrone have expressed interest in fighting each other. While nothing has been confirmed, fight fans are anticipating Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson and McGregor vs. “Cowboy.”

Do you think Ali Abdelaziz is being dramatic, or could you picture Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor throwing down in the street?