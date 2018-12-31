Khabib’s Manager Says Floyd Mayweather Is Begging For Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager believes Floyd Mayweather is clamoring for a boxing match against his fighter.

Nurmagomedov is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. When Conor McGregor was the 155-pound ruler, he faced Mayweather in a boxing match. Mayweather won the bout via 10th-round TKO. Having submitted McGregor back in October, “The Eagle” now wants a piece of “Money.”

Team Khabib Is Seeing Green

Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently spoke to TMZ Sports. He said that Mayweather is salivating over a potential bout with Nurmagomedov (via MMAFighting.com):

“Me and him have been texting each other for the last month and if he says he did not, I’m gonna put everything on line. Do not lie, Floyd. He’s very much begging for the fight. I told him, I said he’s 57 years old, his body’s weak, he’s fragile, he’s got a small head. People think I’m crazy but I think Khabib would beat his ass. He thinks Khabib is easy money but Khabib is much younger, much stronger, more tougher than Conor, a guy that went to the eleventh round with him. And Conor gave up, he’s a quitter. Khabib is no quitter.”

The buzz surrounding such a match-up began when Nurmagomedov and Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe were seen in a video teasing the fight. While some said the two were just joking around, it soon became clear that both camps wanted the fight. UFC president Dana White has said the only way Mayweather gets that fight is if he signs a UFC contract.

Nurmagomedov still awaits word on a punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). “The Eagle” sparked a brawl post-UFC 229 by leaping into the crowd and going after Dillon Danis. Mayweather is coming off an exhibition boxing match against Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14. Mayweather won the bout via first-round TKO.

If Khabib Nurmagomedov gets a light punishment, do you think he will go on to fight Floyd Mayweather?