Khabib’s Manager Releases Statement Following UFC 229 Brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has released a statement after the UFC 229 chaos.

Last night (Oct. 6), Nurmagomedov defended his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor. “The Eagle” submitted McGregor in the fourth round, getting his vindication after an ugly buildup to the fight. The win wasn’t enough for Nurmagomedov, however, as he hopped into the crowd and attacked Dillon Danis. Members of Nurmagomedov’s team also brawled with McGregor after the fight, leading to the arrest of three.

Ali Abdelaziz Speaks Out

Abdelaziz was caught in the crossfire when it came to the hype surrounding Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor. The “Notorious” one fired off personal digs at Abdelaziz, so it’s no surprise that the top mixed martial arts manager shows little remorse for McGregor in a statement:

“I want to congratulate my brother Khabib Nurmagomedov. The undisputed, undefeated pound for pound king. There was never 2 Kings from beginning, only one king. This is not the way we want to celebrate such a dominant performance but when you talk about people’s country, family and religion and intentionally try to kill someone like he said and the cornermen running their mouths after, this is the fight game & sh*t happens. The fans got an amazing fight and a great show. I want apologize to the Nevada athletic commission, the Governor of Nevada and I want to thank Las Vegas police department and security for doing such an unbelievable job. Now everyone understands who’s the amateur here.”

Will cooler heads ever prevail between Team Khabib and Team McGregor?