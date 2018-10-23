Khabib’s Manager Responds To Conor McGregor’s UFC 229 Breakdown

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz blasts Conor McGregor following the “Notorious” one’s breakdown of UFC 229.

McGregor challenged Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title earlier this month. Nurmagomedov successfully retained his championship via fourth-round submission. After the bout, a brawl ensued between the teams of both fighters.

Khabib’s Manager Sounds Off

McGregor recently provided a breakdown of his bout with Nurmagomedov and Abdelaziz isn’t too pleased about what was said. Check out the mixed martial arts manager’s response below:

“It’s embarrassing, if you would have beat Khabib. It would have been fair and square you win w no excuses. Now If you can’t make us 100m we know you can’t go fight somebody else because your ass is not getting a rematch. Go open a liquor store and focus on selling alcohol especially after all the sh*t you talked. Just stfu and move on. @ufc #100mill”

Nurmagomedov and McGregor have been engaged in an ugly feud. After “The Eagle” confronted Artem Lobov in a hotel lobby, McGregor and his group attacked a fighter bus holding Nurmagomedov. Personal insults from McGregor made matters even worse as he blasted Nurmagomedov’s father and brought up issues between Chechnya and Dagestan.

As far as Abdelaziz goes, McGregor has gotten personal with him as well. The “Notorious” brought up Abdelziz’s personal past, referring to his son Noah. While Abdelaziz claimed before the fight that he wasn’t taking things personal, it has been the complete opposite post-fight.

Is there any peace in sight between Team Khabib and Team McGregor?