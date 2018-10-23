Khabib’s Manager Responds To Conor McGregor’s UFC 229 Breakdown

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz blasts Conor McGregor following the “Notorious” one’s breakdown of UFC 229.
McGregor challenged Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title earlier this month. Nurmagomedov successfully retained his championship via fourth-round submission. After the bout, a brawl ensued between the teams of both fighters.
Khabib’s Manager Sounds Off
McGregor recently provided a breakdown of his bout with Nurmagomedov and Abdelaziz isn’t too pleased about what was said. Check out the mixed martial arts manager’s response below:
View this post on Instagram
First of all the champion @khabib_nurmagomedov is too busy enjoying his life and his family and does not give a shit what anyone says but this is my response to this weak soul, him and his sorry ass team already making some stupid ass excuses. 1) When a man gets held against his will and listens to you gasp for air, hopeless on your back how do you win a fight? If this was a street fight you’d be done. You got out grappled and out wrestled, looking like a little child. 2) Second round – the wrestler/grappler out struck you and hit you with a K Bomb and put you on your ass, taken down and hit with missile strikes from the guard and getting smashed in front of your whole family & crew. 3) Khabib stood the whole round with you to make a point that you’re a front runner. If you can knock someone else you give up like you did 5 times in your fighting career. THEN YOU MENTIONED THIS IS ONLY BUSINESS YOU PUT YOUR WHITE FLAG IN THE MIDDLE OF BATTLE 4th round – God put mercy in Khabibs heart and decided to show the world you’re a tap machine and put on a neck crank that wasn’t even a choke. The proper technique is 2 on 1 try to peel the arm and defend the neck crank. You put your two hands on the ground and your hand only came up when you were ready to tap. It’s embarrassing, if you would have beat Khabib. It would have been fair and square you win w no excuses. Now If you can’t make us 100m we know you can’t go fight somebody else because your ass is not getting a rematch. Go open a liquor store and focus on selling alcohol especially after all the shit you talked. Just stfu and move on. @ufc #100mill
“It’s embarrassing, if you would have beat Khabib. It would have been fair and square you win w no excuses. Now If you can’t make us 100m we know you can’t go fight somebody else because your ass is not getting a rematch. Go open a liquor store and focus on selling alcohol especially after all the sh*t you talked. Just stfu and move on. @ufc #100mill”
Nurmagomedov and McGregor have been engaged in an ugly feud. After “The Eagle” confronted Artem Lobov in a hotel lobby, McGregor and his group attacked a fighter bus holding Nurmagomedov. Personal insults from McGregor made matters even worse as he blasted Nurmagomedov’s father and brought up issues between Chechnya and Dagestan.
As far as Abdelaziz goes, McGregor has gotten personal with him as well. The “Notorious” brought up Abdelziz’s personal past, referring to his son Noah. While Abdelaziz claimed before the fight that he wasn’t taking things personal, it has been the complete opposite post-fight.
Is there any peace in sight between Team Khabib and Team McGregor?