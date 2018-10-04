Khabib’s Manager Says He’s Unfazed By McGregor’s Personal Digs

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz insists that Conor McGregor’s personal digs aren’t impacting him.

The feud between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Nurmagomedov and McGregor has undoubtedly been personal. Nurmagomedov and his group cornered Artem Lobov, McGregor and his group attacked a bus holding “The Eagle.” McGregor has also brought up personal issues from Abdelaziz’s past.

Ali Abdelaziz Dismisses Trash Talk

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani was able to meet up with Abdelaziz to get his take on the “Notorious” one’s words. Abdelaziz insisted that he doesn’t take things personal:

“Listen, I don’t care. He can call me anything, I don’t give a f*ck because at the end of the day a real man can say this in front of me. With 100 security officers and police officers, he can say whatever the f*ck he wants. For me, it doesn’t offend me one f*cking bit because at the end of the day he’s not fighting me he’s fighting Khabib. Like I said, I’m not the most buttoned up dude. I don’t speak proper, but I serve my guys.”

Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor will headline UFC 229 this Saturday night (Oct. 6). The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight at 6 p.m. ET, the final UFC 229 pre-fight press conference will be held. You can catch the live stream right here on MMA News.

MMA News will be bringing you live coverage of UFC 229. We’ll be providing live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

