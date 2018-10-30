Khabib’s Manager Takes Shots At Tony Ferguson

Ali Abdelaziz is no stranger to controversy. The high-profile manager is very vocal about his views on social media. Ali has gone after other fighters like Conor McGregor in the past. Recently Ali threw some shade at former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Ali Abdelaziz Calls Tony Ferguson an Easy Fight For Khabib

Tony Ferguson and Khabib have a lot of history. The fight between them was scheduled to happen on four different occasions but the fight never happened due to different reasons. Recently Ali posted a tweet saying that there’s something big happening for Khabib. To which someone asked if it’s the fight between Khabib and Tony in Russia:

Ali replied like he didn’t even know who Tony was. Then Tony Ferguson replied to Ali with an image of his. Check it out below:

Seeing this image Ali posted a brief tweet saying that Tony is deserving of his big opportunity, but a bout with “The Eagle” would be a big mistake:

You’re a good guy and you deserve a big fight. You should fight conor or Nate or Gaethje or gsp I’m a big fan and love watching you fight but you’re one of the easiest fights in the top 5 stylistically for the eagle https://t.co/Zqe2acgU7z — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 29, 2018

Looks like Ali is trying to build up the beef with Tony. Tony hasn’t replied to Ali yet. Both Tony Ferguson and Khabib fought in the same event at UFC 229 in the co-main and main event respectively. Tony earned a TKO victory over Pettis and Khabib submitted McGregor with a fourth-round neck crank.

UFC president Dana White has also mentioned that as a fight fan, he’d like to see a fight between Tony and Khabib despite the numerous false starts.

Who do you think should fight Khabib next?