Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager doesn’t feel Tony Ferguson is worthy of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title opportunity.

UFC president Dana White has expressed interest in having Ferguson compete for a shot at Nurmagomedov’s lightweight gold. The fight was booked a few times in the past, but injuries or illnesses derailed each attempt. “The Eagle” was handed his punishment by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and was given a nine-month sanction retroactive to Oct. 6. The suspension can be reduced to six months if he does an anti-bullying PSA.

Khabib’s Manager Dismisses Ferguson As Worthy Challenger

Despite the fact that Ferguson is riding an 11-fight winning streak, Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that “El Cucuy” isn’t cut out for a title shot:

“I don’t think Tony deserves to fight Khabib. He doesn’t man, he sucks. Brother it doesn’t matter [Ferguson’s winning streak]. Khabib would fight him, but at the end of the day I think Tony Ferguson is like a white chick, because he has no spices to him no character to him. He got cheap ass sunglasses on. What he represent? He represent nothing. Tony Ferguson don’t represent nothing. This guy Conor, he represent something. He’s the biggest piece of sh*t scumbag in the whole planet. That’s who he is. What’s Tony represent? He’s like a blank piece of paper, he’s boring. He’s a good fighter but I think he’s over his time, his time has passed. He’s old and slow, and that’s it.”

Time will tell when Nurmagomedov gets back inside the Octagon. “The Eagle” doesn’t plan to return to the Octagon until his training partners Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov return from their suspensions. That won’t happen until October.

Do you think Ali Abdelaziz is just stirring the pot, or does he truly believe Tony Ferguson is undeserving of a title shot?