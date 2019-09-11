Khabib’s Manager Wants GSP Next, Not Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz prefers his fighter to face Georges St-Pierre next instead of Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov improved his already stellar professional mixed martial arts record to 28-0 this past Saturday (Sept. 7). “The Eagle” submitted Dustin Poirier, who entered their bout as the interim lightweight title holder. This marked Nurmagomedov’s second successful title defense.

Ali Abdelaziz Wants Khabib vs. GSP, Shuns Ferguson

TMZ Sports caught up with Abdelaziz, who said that Nurmagomedov will fight St-Pierre if that’s who he wants next (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Nobody really cares about what Tony says,” Abdelaziz said. “Nobody gives a (expletive) really. As far as I know, GSP is next. That is what I want. Tony doesn’t get what he wants. We get what Khabib wants, and if Khabib calls me and says he wants Georges St-Pierre, Georges St-Pierre will be next.”

Abdelaziz went on to explain why St-Pierre makes more sense as the next lightweight title challenger over Ferguson.

“Georges is my friend for 10 years, and I know Georges wants to fight Khabib,” Abdelaziz said. “If you’re going to compare Tony Ferguson, he beat a whole bunch of guys, but he never been a champion. I’m talking about if Khabib is going to fight for legacy, a fight with Georges St-Pierre will be a huge fight. Dana White is a business man. That’s why he’s the best promoter of all time. I think him and Georges St-Pierre make a lot more money and more headlines. People will care more. It’s a fight for who is the greatest of all time.”