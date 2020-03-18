Khabib’s Manager Worried About ‘Dumb Motherf*cker’ Tony Ferguson Hurting Himself Ahead Of UFC 249

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has expressed concern over Tony Ferguson’s training methods.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to put his UFC lightweight title on the line against Ferguson on April 18. While the bout was initially set for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, an executive order over fears of the coronavirus put a stop to those plans. The bout is still in the cards but UFC president Dana White says it may not take place in the United States.

Ali Abdelaziz Worried Over Ferguson’s Training Methods

Ferguson is known to have some unique training videos. From kicking poles to doing parkour, “El Cucuy” certainly prepares for fights differently. Abdelaziz, who manages Nurmagomedov, told TMZ Sports that his biggest concern is whether or not Ferguson will even make it to April 18 (via BJPenn.com).

“Listen, this fight will happen. The only thing I’m worried about is this dumb motherf**ker hurting himself f**king around like this, you know what I’m saying? He’s dumb. This motherf**ker needs to stop kicking poles and training with banana peels. He needs to get a real team, real coaches, to really supervise him. The man trains himself, you understand? Guess what, he’s a great fighter, yeah, he’s an amazing fighter. But he’s a stupid motherf**ker, that what he is. The man tries to do everything to hurt himself,” Ali Abdelaziz said.

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson has been booked several times in the past. The bout never materialized due to injuries and illnesses on both sides. Fight fans are hoping that this time’s the charm. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC is trying everything it can to ensure that the April 18 date is secure.

If all goes according to plan, then this will be the third time Nurmagomedov puts his UFC lightweight gold on the line. It’ll also be Ferguson’s first shot at the undisputed UFC 155-pound title. He is a former interim champion but was stripped of the gold after suffering an injury.