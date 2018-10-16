Khabib’s Uncle Reportedly Claims ‘The Eagle’ Turned Down $15 Million For McGregor Rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s uncle has reportedly made quite the claim.

On Oct. 6, Nurmagomedov defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title for the first time. He did so against Conor McGregor. “The Eagle” turned in a mostly dominant performance. He earned a submission in the fourth round to successfully retain his 155-pound gold.

Khabib Turns Down $15 Million?

If an interview from Sport Express is to be believed, then Alex Nurmagomedov has made quite the claim. He said that Khabib was offered a ton of money for a McGregor rematch, but he isn’t interested (via MMAJunkie.com):

“From the start, they offered him 15 million if he agrees. But Khabib said no. Let Conor stand in line, let him fight with others. Khabib wants to fight Ferguson, and then finish his career.”

Nurmagomedov has shown that he doesn’t exactly value money the same way others do. “The Eagle’s” $2 million check is being withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission due to his involvement in the brawl that took place following the UFC 229 main event. Nurmagomedov has also threatened to leave the UFC if his teammate is cut for his actions during the brawl. Of course “The Eagle” doesn’t mind a little more green as it appears he’s trying to gain some leverage in teasing a fight with Floyd Mayweather.

The general consensus is that hardcore fans would rather see Nurmagomedov defend his gold against Tony Ferguson next. When it comes to the bottom line, however, the UFC is obviously best served going with Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor II. Time will tell what the promotion decides to do.

Do you believe Khabib Nurmagomedov’s uncle?