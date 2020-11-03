Khalil Rountree Jr. To Postpone Retirement, Signs New UFC Deal

Khalil Rountree Jr. will not be retiring after all.

The fan-favorite light heavyweight announced his next fight would be his last. He was then booked to face Sam Alvey on March 28 but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has not gotten a fight booked since then, but announced he has signed a new UFC deal and will not retire.

I’m extremely happy to announce that I’ve decided to extend my contract with the @ufc and will be making my return at the start of 2021,” Rountree Jr. wrote on Instagram. “After being away from the sport for over one year now it feels like I have the opportunity to start fresh. I’m back in the game 100% like I’ve just begun, ready to put on the most exciting fights you’ve seen from me yet.

“I’ve had lots of down time to reflect, reinvent and tighten my circle. I’ve taken the time to look at myself from the inside out and I’ve shared with you all the ups and downs publicly,” he continued. “Now it’s time to bite down and fight harder than ever. I’m ready, and you should be too. If you know a company or brand that you’d like to see me repping, please tag them below as I’m looking for sponsors/partners to grow with.”

Khalil Rountree Jr. is coming off a TKO loss to Ion Cutelaba last September. Before that, he dominated Eryk Anders at UFC 236 to get back into the win column.

When Rountree Jr. will fight next and who it will be against is unknown at this point.